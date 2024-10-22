Lupton Fawcett expands leadership team with appointment of new partner
Julie Evans will take a lead role in the firm’s Commercial Property team.
Her role will involve all areas of expertise relating to commercial real estate including acting on behalf of SMEs and individuals on landlord and tenant matters.
She said: “I’m looking forward to playing a key role in the supervision of junior members of the department as well as working with the leadership team to grow the Commercial Property department.
“Prior to joining the firm I was invited to spend time with the team so that we could get to know each other before my official start date – I think this was such a positive approach and a really warm welcome to Lupton Fawcett.”
Julie, who has more than 20 years’ experience and previously worked at Clarion, will be based at Lupton Fawcett’s Leeds office.
James Richardson, managing partner at Lupton Fawcett, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Julie to the Lupton Fawcett team. She has a broad breadth of experience and has a proven track record in all aspects of Commercial Property.
“Having someone with her knowledge and capabilities joining the team is a tremendous boost in taking the Commercial Property department to the next level. Her no nonsense approach to serving our clients without compromise perfectly complements the Lupton Fawcett ethos.”