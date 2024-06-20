Luxury coastal care home opened in North Yorkshire as chain eyes up expansion in the region

Having established itself as a leading name in the care home industry, Prestige Group has opened a new state-of-the-art venue in a North Yorkshire seaside town.And the company has further plans to expand into North Yorkshire, with work already underway on a massive facility in the market town of Bedale.

Yew Tree Grange opened to residents last week following a multi-million-pound investment from developer, Prestige Group.

And afer a quarter-of-a-century of success, the company is eyeing up further growth by further expanding into the North Yorkshire care home sector, with work already underway on a new purpose-built 72 bed facility in the leafy market town of Bedale.

The state-of-the-art development will create around 60 new jobs, while the site boasts suite rooms that are 50% larger than standard with ensuite bathrooms along with flat screen TVs and garden patios.

Additionally, there’s a boutique dining area with a varied choice of dishes from the menu, a hair and beauty salon, separate lounge and games rooms, private gardens and even a mock interactive train carriage where residents can take a trip down memory lane.

Having launched 30 years ago, Prestige Group has grown into a major employer in the north, with over 650 skilled staff.

The firm’s owner and chairman Raj Singh has said that the development will “look to set a new benchmark” for elderly care services in the region.

“Yew Tree Grange underlines our commitment to invest in outstanding homes for people, and we are proud that this level of quality is synonymous with our ambition to be one of the best providers of elderly care services in England," said the businessman.

“Our commitment to providing outstanding care goes hand in hand with our dedication to creating state-of-the-art facilities that truly cater to the needs and well-being of our residents.”

“We believe in fostering a sense of community and companionship, where residents can forge meaningful relationships and create environments where people can thrive.”

“I am confident that Yew Tree Grange will set a new benchmark for elderly care services in the region.”

Currently, the Prestige Group cares for over 550 elderly people at seven homes.