Lydia Woodward-Pollitt from Huddersfield represents UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Lydia Woodward-Pollitt a student nurse from Huddersfield is currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on July 25 and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Lydia is immersing herself in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Lydia’s group reconvenes with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation as shegot ready to leave for the adventure, Lydia, aged 24 said, “This is my first international Scout trip, and I can’t wait to get onto the plane. I want to meet new people from around the world, particularly Asia and the Middle East. I want to hear all about their cultures and find out about their counties.”

Lydia Woodward-Pollitt

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Lydia well prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Lydia and all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”