Make a difference in your community: Volunteer with St John Ambulance in Humber and East Riding

National first aid and health response charity St John Ambulance is calling on enthusiastic, community-minded individuals across the Humber and East Riding area to step forward and join its team of lifesaving volunteers. The summer recruitment campaign will run until late August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is currently recruiting for two vital roles—Community First Aiders and Emergency Responders—to support its three local Networks: Hull, East Riding, and South Humber (covering North and North East Lincolnshire). No prior experience is necessary as full training will be provided.

Successful applicants will play a key role in delivering first aid and emergency care at a wide range of events, including fixtures at the MKM Stadium and Craven Park, Beverley Races, Scunthorpe Speedway, council-organised events and local community events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering with St John Ambulance is a flexible and rewarding way to give back. Community First Aiders are asked to commit to at least 80 hours per year, while Emergency Responders are expected to contribute 100 hours—equivalent to just one day a month.

St John Ambulance volunteers

To help prospective volunteers learn more, St John Ambulance will host three Recruitment Events at its Hull HQ on Citadel Way, Hull:

Thursday 4 September 6.00pm - 9.00pm

Saturday 6 September 10.00am - 12.30pm or 1.30pm - 4.00pm

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the team, take part in a short interview, find out more about the types of local events we volunteer at, and find out about the training that they will receive. As the safety of our volunteers and patients is paramount, all volunteers are required to complete ID and DBS checks.

“Volunteering with St John Ambulance is more than just giving your time—it’s about being there for your community in the moments that matter most,” said Jenny Best, County Volunteer Experience Lead. “Whether you’re supporting a local football match or helping at a bustling summer fair, every shift is a chance to make a real difference. We’re looking for people from all walks of life who want to learn new skills, meet new people, and be part of something truly meaningful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community First Aider role is on the national St John Ambulance website and can be found at https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/volunteer-opportunity-search/opportunity-detail/281919.

The Emergency Responder role is also on the national St John Ambulance website at https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities/volunteer-opportunity-search/opportunity-detail/282661.