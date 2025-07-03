MakerWorld in urgent hunt for new Huddersfield town centre home

Beloved MakerWorld gallery in urgent search for new town centre home in wake of Piazza Centre regeneration

MakerWorld, the much-loved creative space at the heart of Huddersfield town centre, is urgently seeking a new home from April 2026, following the planned regeneration of the Piazza Centre. The closure will leave hundreds of local children and families without access to the unique, inclusive experiences that MakerWorld provides.

Since opening, MakerWorld has established itself as a popular hub of creativity and community engagement in Huddersfield. In 2024 it took on another unit and, in partnership with Skate It Yourself, opened a skatepark and youth club to meet the needs of young people in the town centre. MakerWorld is now piloting a children’s art gallery in the space.

Between November 2023 and November 2024, MakerWorld welcomed 3,909 visits from children aged 2-13, delivered 108 free sessions and registered 350 families. The project has been particularly successful in reaching diverse and often underserved groups, with 10% of young attendees and 9% of parents or carers identifying as disabled or neurodivergent and 23% of participants qualifying for pupil premium (on par with the Kirklees average of 24%).

MakerWorld Pride celebrations

Most strikingly, 75% of families say MakerWorld is the main reason they visit Huddersfield, testament to its role in revitalising the town centre and providing a lifeline for families seeking free, high-quality creative activities.

“MakerWorld is more than just a workshop space and gallery, it’s a community hub that brings people together, supports wellbeing and gives children and families a reason to come into the town centre,” said Chloe Williams, director of The Children’s Art School, the organisation behind the MakerWorld initiative, “With the loss of our home in the Creative Piazza, these families face the heartbreaking prospect of losing access to a beloved resource. We are on a real countdown now.”

This summer MakerWorld is delivering more than 50 workshops and activities. The need for vibrant, accessible public spaces in Huddersfield has never been stronger and MakerWorld is appealing to local authorities, businesses and the wider community to help find a new venue and ensure that this vital resource continues to serve Huddersfield’s families.

Can you help find a new home for MakerWorld?