Malton car retailer celebrates team member’s 25 years of service

A Malton car retailer is celebrating a team member’s 25 years of employment and loyalty.

Ray Chapman Volvo Malton, on Seven Street, recently honoured MOT tester Mark Pennock, who celebrated 25 years of service with the retailer after first joining in April 2000.

After starting as a motor technician, Mark has since progressed through the ranks where he now works as the retailer’s main MOT technician. In his current role, Mark oversees MOT tests for local Malton drivers, ensuring their vehicles meet the UK’s road safety and environmental standards.

Reflecting on his career, Mark said: “I’m incredibly proud to be celebrating 25 years at Ray Chapman Volvo Malton, and to have had the privilege to work alongside such a fantastic team for so long.

Mark Pennock celebrates 25 years at Malton with Duncan Chapman, Managing Director

“When I first started, the motoring industry was very different. I was earning £5.50 an hour back then, and hybrid and electric cars were something I never thought I would be able to work on in my lifetime. Now, I’ve seen such a huge change and a drive for sustainability with Volvo’s move towards electrification – it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Duncan Chapman, Managing Director at Ray Chapman Volvo Malton, said: “Mark’s work ethic has not gone unnoticed by myself or our customers who always have great things to say about him. He’s an asset to the team and has played a key role in the success of Ray Chapman Volvo Malton.”

Malton drivers can book their annual MOT on Ray Chapman Volvo Malton’s website, while Volvo drivers in the region can benefit from the retailer’s free windscreen and type repair service.