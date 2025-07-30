Malton care home hosts successful dementia workshop ahead of grand opening
The session covered key topics essential for effective dementia care, including effective communication techniques, understanding and responding to behavioural changes and tips for creating a safe and supportive environment at home.
Attendees had the opportunity to hear from experts in the field, gaining practical advice and strategies to enhance the care they provide to their loved ones. The workshop also offered a platform for participants to connect with others who share similar experiences and challenges.
Victoria Shaw from Sight Support Rydale was on hand to give guests an insight into how different eye conditions affect people’s vision, particularly those living with dementia.
Jay Chaplin, Learning and Development Partner at Sandstone Care said: “We are delighted with the response to our Dementia Care Workshop. Supporting those caring for individuals with dementia is at the heart of what we do at Sandstone.
“It was wonderful to see so many people engaging with our experts and gaining practical advice that will make a real difference in their caregiving journeys. Being a part of the local communities we work in is important to us and this is the first of what we expect to be many engagements with people in the Malton area.”
Opening in September 2025, Manor Park will provide exceptional residential and residential dementia care in a safe, secure and welcoming environment. Combining modern design and advanced technology with the highest standards of care, Manor Park represents the future of luxury living for older people.
The home’s marketing suite is open and recruitment open days are being held on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th August for anyone interested in the career opportunities available.