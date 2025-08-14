Manufacturing Charity Ball sells out

The Manufacturing Charity Ball, organised by Elevation Recruitment Group in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity, has officially sold out – with more than 300 guests and over 30 leading manufacturing businesses now confirmed.

Taking place on Friday October 10 at Sheffield’s iconic Cutlers’ Hall, the black-tie event promises an evening of fundraising, networking and entertainment – all in support of cancer patients and their families across the region.

Confirmed attendees include: AML Sheffield, BAE Systems, Cepac, Chesterfield Special Cylinders, CMD, Colson, Cooper Turner Beck, Distinction Doors, ELG Utica Alloys, Forged Solutions Group, Gripple, Harsco, Howco Group, ITP Aero, Jeld-Wen, Magnomatics, Orchid, OSL Group, Pandrol UK, Special Melted Products, SPI Developments, SteelPhalt, Thetford, and United Cast Bar.

The event will feature a drinks reception, canapés, a three-course dinner, live music, entertainment, and a few surprises along the way. Unlike traditional sector dinners, there will be no speeches or awards – just a focus on raising as much money as possible for a vital cause.

John Bohan, Director at Elevation Recruitment Group, said: "We set out to create something different – a night where the manufacturing community could come together purely to support Weston Park Cancer Charity. The fact that we’ve sold out months in advance speaks volumes about the generosity and commitment of the sector."

With the initial fundraising target of £10,000 already within reach, organisers will be announcing a new target in the coming weeks. Businesses still have an opportunity to be involved by donating auction or raffle prizes, with all supporters promoted in the event brochure and announced on the night.

Bekah Anstey, Corporate Partnership Manager at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: "One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. The funds raised from this event will go directly towards our research, treatments, and support services – making a real difference to those who need it most."

Weston Park Cancer Charity provides emotional, practical, and financial support to those affected by cancer, alongside funding pioneering research and enhanced patient care.

Supporter Quotes: "At Colson, we believe in supporting the people and communities that support us. Cancer touches so many lives—including those of our own team, families, and customers—which is why we’re proud to back Weston Park Cancer Charity. Their work makes a real difference, not only through vital treatment and care, but also in giving hope to patients and families when they need it most."

"Howco Group is honored to support the Manufacturing Charity Ball in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity. As a business rooted in the manufacturing industry, we recognise the importance of giving back to the community and contributing to causes that make a real difference."

"OSL Group are proud to support the upcoming event hosted by Elevation Recruitment Group by sponsoring a charity table. This event holds special significance for us following the recent merger with Cavendish Cancer Care — an organisation close to our hearts. Our owner, David Grey MBE, served as Chair of Cavendish Cancer Care for several years and remains deeply committed to supporting cancer care services in our community. By taking a table at this event, we are not only celebrating the enhanced charitable organisation, but also reaffirming our commitment to the continued delivery of compassionate, life-changing support for those affected by cancer. We look forward to joining others in recognising the incredible work being done and raising vital funds for the future."