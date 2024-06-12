Marie Curie van hits the roads of Leeds to secure votes for charity partnership

Eagle-eyed people of Leeds may spot mobile billboards travelling through their area this week as a special Marie Curie van takes to the streets in the hope of catching the attention of local Morrisons staff to secure their vote for the supermarket’s Charity of The Year.

The van, which is driving around the areas famous landmarks acts as a perfect canvas for the UK's leading end of life charity to share its powerful message. The Marie Curie van is brightly adorned with eye-catching images highlighting its ‘More Care Moments’ initiative to demonstrate what could be achieved if it was selected as Morrisons' new charity partner.

Marie Curie is in the running for the new charity partner with the supermarket and is now down to the final two hopefuls, with the staff vote finishing on June 16. The money raised from the partnership will go directly towards supporting Marie Curie services across and West Yorkshire, helping the charity to expand its services and launch new ones that will leave a lasting legacy in the local communities.

As well as the Marie Curie hospice in the city, locally the charity also provides nursing support in patients’ own homes, and the pioneering REACT service which is helping to reduce the amount of time terminally ill patients spend in hospital.

Sue Hogston, Marie Curie’s Head of Nursing and Quality for Yorkshire, said: “We are so excited about the potential of being Morrisons’ new charity partner.

“The power of a partnership such as this will allow us to create more care moments that truly matter so we knew we had to be creative in catching the attention of the staff at Morrisons. So, if you see the Marie Curie van on the road or outside one of our local landmarks today, please give the driver a little wave. And to all Morrison staff, please vote for Marie Curie.

“Our Marie Curie Nurses support people at the end of life and their families both in our hospices and in their own homes with the highest quality clinical, practical, and emotional care, so they can live the best life possible, right to the end.

“Every five minutes, someone dies without the care and support they need. Staff at Morrisons have the power to help change this – voting for Marie Curie will mean we can reach more families who need us in the local communities so no one has to face terminal illness alone.”

If successful, the partnership will span over three years and help the charity to fund an incredible half a million hours of nursing care.

Marie Curie is the UK's leading end of life charity. The charity provides expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, and support for their family and friends, in our hospices and where they live. It is the largest charity funder of palliative and end of life care research in the UK, and campaigns to ensure everyone has a good end of life experience. Whatever the illness, we're with you to the end.