Marking the 60th anniversary of one of Sheffield's most iconic clubs

The legacy of one of Sheffield’s most iconic clubs is to be celebrated with an ambitious new heritage project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60th anniversary of King Mojo is set to be marked by Mojo Rising - a landmark initiative designed to capture and commemorate the legendary 1960s venue.

Opened in 1964 by Peter and Geoff Stringfellow in a former suburban ballroom in Pitsmoor, the King Mojo teenage club was at the heart of a musical and cultural revolution for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club played host to artists including Stevie Wonder, Ike & Tina Turner, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, and The Small Faces at the very start of their careers. The venue was a beacon for soul, Motown, and rock ‘n’ roll, breaking down social and racial barriers at a time of major societal change. Though the club closed its doors in 1967, its impact on Sheffield’s music scene remains profound.

Ben E King inside the office at the King Mojo

The Mojo Rising project aims to preserve and celebrate this extraordinary legacy through exhibitions, oral history projects, digital archives, and live events. By reconnecting the Pitsmoor community with its rich musical heritage, the project hopes to inspire new generations while ensuring King Mojo’s story is never forgotten.

The project will include:

A travelling exhibition featuring rare photographs, memorabilia, and personal stories from those who experienced the club first-hand.

A digital archive making King Mojo’s legacy accessible to a global audience.

Oral history recordings capturing the memories of former clubgoers, musicians, and industry figures.

Community workshops and events, including live music celebrating the genres that made King Mojo famous.

A commemorative mural and heritage plaque, ensuring the club’s influence is recognised in Sheffield’s cultural landscape.

Michael Bell, project lead who met his wife at the venue, said: “King Mojo was more than just a club – it was a movement. It shaped music, fashion, and attitudes, and its influence still resonates today. This project is about ensuring Sheffield’s role in that era is properly documented and celebrated. Many people don’t realise that Pitsmoor was once a mecca for music lovers from across the country.”

The project is set to be delivered in partnership with SADACCA and has secured the support of Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield City Archives, Sheffield Live, and local history groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad