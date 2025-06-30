Marske school girl wins art competition with housebuilder

Children from Westgarth Primary School in Marske-by-the-Sea were invited to help a developer in the village by creating a ‘plot board’ design, totally different from the normal For Sale/Sold sign, and that showcased the amazing place they live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After much deliberation over some superbly creative entries, the Miller Homes Teesside team chose a design by Joy Jones, age 8.

“Joy’s design was very well drawn and captured the stunning coastal shoreline of Marske-by-the-Sea,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Her design will make our plot boards – the boards attached to outside every one of our homes– look that little bit more personalised at our Beaconfield Rise development in the village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joy’s design features the village name, seashells, a beach, and sea creatures capturing the wonderful stretch of beach at Marske.

Competition winner Joy, pictured with her teacher and Julie, development sales manager for Miller Homes in Markse-by-the-Sea

“Our thanks go to the team at Westgarth Primary School for their help in supporting the children to do these designs for us and well done to all children who took the time to enter our competition,” said Donna. “We shall look forward to working with the school in the months and years ahead to help us with other projects.”

Rachael Smith, Head Teacher, Westgarth Primary School added; “This was a lovely way for our children to show their creative skills and well done to Joy for having her design chosen.

“Thanks to Miller Homes for this and future opportunities all of which will help to enrich the experiences our children have at our school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A four-bedroom Sandalwood show home opened its doors to viewers just days ago. With soft creams and coffees accented by pale terracotta and sea blues and complemented with stylish furniture, statement lighting and sumptuous soft furnishings the home is a haven of peace and quiet.

Visitors will soon see Joy’s design featured across the development as they view the homes available or see the one purchased.

A range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes are available and are currently priced from £260,000. Additionally, buyers can benefit from current offers which include 5% Deposit Paid, or Part Exchange, helping to make those big life choices a little easier.

Beaconfield Rise is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. It is located off Longbeck Road, Markse-by-the-Sea, Redcar and Cleveland, TS11 8LB.