Mayor visits affordable homes on Yorkshire brownfield funding sites

Work is underway on two affordable housing schemes in North Yorkshire which are being built on former brownfield sites.

Broadacres is using money from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Brownfield Housing Fund to help build the properties in Linton-on-Ouse, near York, and Raskelf, near Easingwold.

And as part of Rural Housing Week (7th to 11th July), York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith visited both sites to see the work in progress.

At Linton-on-Ouse, Broadacres is building 19 homes of which eight are for social rent and 11 for shared ownership. The Association is investing £5.5 million in this development, which includes a Brownfield Housing Fund grant of £266,000 and £1,172 million from Homes England.

Helen Simpson, David Skaith and Sharon Graham

At Raskelf, the Association is building three homes, two for social rent and one for shared ownership, at a cost of £980,000, which includes a Brownfield Housing Fund grant of £42,000 and £232,000 from Homes England.

The homes in Raskelf are set for completion in December 2025 and Linton-on-Ouse in August 2026.

Homes at both schemes will be allocated to people with a connection to the local areas in the first instance.

Helen Simpson, Chair of Broadacres, said: “We are delighted to have started work on these two important schemes which form part of the Government’s drive to free up more brownfield sites for development.

At the Raskelf site are David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, Broadacres' Chair Helen Simpson (left) and Sharon Graham from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

“They come just a few months after we started welcoming residents to 88-home scheme at Aiskew, near Bedale, which also benefited from the Brownfield Housing Fund.

“We are always striving at Broadacres to look at a range of new development opportunities which meet our objective of ensuring our rural communities remain affordable and sustainable for future generations, and all three of these schemes certainly meet this criteria.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: "We need to deliver the right homes in the right places, ensuring our next generation can stay and thrive – especially in our rural areas.

"That’s why, during Rural Housing Week, it’s key to see the progress we’re making in communities like Linton-on-Ouse near York and Raskelf near Easingwold. These two schemes are freeing up brownfield land while delivering much-needed affordable houses, helping people to stay in their communities.

"We are committed to accelerating the delivery of affordable homes across our region, and we stand ready to do even more."

The contractor on both schemes is Bishop Auckland-based T Manners & Sons, the North-East’s oldest family-run construction company.

Simon Manners, Managing Director of T Manners & Sons Ltd said: "T Manners & Sons Ltd is really proud to support Broadacres Housing Association in delivering 22 much needed affordable homes in Raskelf and Linton-on-Ouse.

"T Manners is a specialist in providing solutions for schemes just like these to ensure housing need is met. However, we don't just build new homes; we reach out further into the community to ensure the wider benefit of our activities have a positive impact across the local area. We engage with local schools and the wider community, procure from the local supply chain and wherever possible, employ local people to deliver our projects.