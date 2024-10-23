Meadowbank celebrates National Apple Day with a bake off
To mark the celebration of the nation’s crisp juicy fruit, residents got together for a bake off as they came up with idea to bake anything that involved apples, they decided to bake apple pies, apple tart and an apple crumble, There was much fun to be had taking part in showing off their creative skills with their delicious bakes.
Annaliza Kemp, General Manager at Meadowbeck Care Home said: “All our residents love getting involved in what they always did best by baking delicious treats, and tucking into the freshly baked pastries but National Apple Day gave us the perfect excuse, We all had great fun tasting all the different apple pasties and deciding which were our favourites!”
Carol, a resident at Meadowbeck Care Home commented: “we had great fun for National Apple Day, an apple a day keeps the doctor away, I absolutely love baking, I find it so therapeutic, everyone loves an apple pie whether with custard, cream or just on its own with a cuppa.”
