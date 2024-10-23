Meadowbank celebrates National Apple Day with a bake off

Whether you’re a golden delicious, pink lady, or granny smith fan National Apple Day, celebrated on October 21st, is the perfect day for you. And it was certainly a day of fun-filled apple baking for the staff and residents at Meadowbeck Care Home in Osbaldwick, York.

To mark the celebration of the nation’s crisp juicy fruit, residents got together for a bake off as they came up with idea to bake anything that involved apples, they decided to bake apple pies, apple tart and an apple crumble, There was much fun to be had taking part in showing off their creative skills with their delicious bakes.

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager at Meadowbeck Care Home said: “All our residents love getting involved in what they always did best by baking delicious treats, and tucking into the freshly baked pastries but National Apple Day gave us the perfect excuse, We all had great fun tasting all the different apple pasties and deciding which were our favourites!”

Carol, a resident at Meadowbeck Care Home commented: “we had great fun for National Apple Day, an apple a day keeps the doctor away, I absolutely love baking, I find it so therapeutic, everyone loves an apple pie whether with custard, cream or just on its own with a cuppa.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.