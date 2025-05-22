Meadowhall and Sheffield Hospitals Charity launch 'Red Shoe Walk' for dementia

Meadowhall and Sheffield Hospitals Charity have announced the launch of a special Red Shoe Walk for the first time this summer to raise vital funds to help people affected by dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exciting line-up of special guests, including Sonic the Hedgehog complete with his statement red shoes, will be on hand to help get everyone warmed up. More high-profile supporters will be revealed over the coming weeks.

On Sunday, August 3 at 10am, Meadowhall is inviting friends, family and colleagues to come together and take on the family-friendly 3km walk around the outskirts of the centre. The route is accessible and suitable for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colour red is unique in increasing brain wave activity in people with dementia, it easily catches their attention and can even help to stimulate appetite even through to the late stages. People joining the walk will be encouraged to don their brightest red shoes or pick up a free pair of red shoe covers on the day to show their support.

Meadowhall and Sheffield Hospitals Charity launch Red Shoe Walk to raise vital funds for dementia care across the city.

Places cost just £5 per adult and £3 per child, with under 3s going free, or £14 for a family of four. Each ticket includes an exclusive Red Shoe Walk t-shirt to wear on the day and access to a range of exclusive discounts at participating Meadowhall retailers.

All money raised will go towards the Sheffield Hospitals Charity Dementia Appeal, helping people across Sheffield to live better with dementia. This includes:

Building two new dementia-friendly gardens at the Northern General Hospital

Contributing to specialist dementia training for NHS staff, volunteers and family carers

Introducing dedicated activity co-ordinators and activity boxes to provide stimulation and reduce anxiety whilst in hospital

Funding community-based support to allow people to remain independent and at home for longer

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented:“Dementia affects so many families across the local community, so we’re really proud to be hosting the inaugural Red Shoe Walk event to help Sheffield Hospitals Charity make a real difference to those living with dementia, or caring for someone who is, across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those that take part can expect a fun-filled day out, as well as the chance to meet others going through similar difficult times. Let’s come together and show our support for such an important cause!”

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Meadowhall on this brand-new event that everyone can take part in, no matter their age or ability. We can’t wait to see everyone in their Red Shoe Walk t-shirts and shoes, showing their support for people and their families living with dementia.”

It comes as Meadowhall recently announced Sheffield Hospitals Charity as its charity partner for 2025. The charity will also benefit from donations to the centre’s Giving Box, located on the Upper Level near Dune and Lindt.

To find out more about the event and to book your place before registration closes at midnight on Sunday, July 27, visit Sheffield Hospitals Charity website.