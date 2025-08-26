Meadowhall announces local legend John Burkhill as community hero for 35th anniversary mural

Meadowhall has revealed that local charity fundraiser, John Burkhill – affectionately known as ‘the man with the pram’ – has been overwhelmingly voted for by the public as the community hero to be celebrated within the centre’s special 35th anniversary mural.

The call-out, launched earlier this summer, invited the people of Sheffield to nominate inspiring individuals who have made a difference in their communities. With hundreds of nominations pouring in, John received an overwhelming majority of the public vote, securing his well-deserved place in the bold new artwork.

John’s tireless fundraising efforts, most recognisable by his trademark green wig and pram, have seen him raise over £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his late wife, June. John sadly lost June to cancer a year after they lost their daughter, Karen, during a routine operation (this was not cancer related). Since then, he has dedicated his life to raising funds for Macmillan.

He’s walked thousands of miles across the region and become a symbol of kindness, perseverance and hope for the people of Sheffield.

John Burkhill

One touching nomination read: “A Sheffield legend above all others. Selfless, compassionate, incomparably dedicated. He has spent years raising money in honour of his family. If there were more people like him in the world it would be a much kinder place!”

The commemorative mural will be created by local artist Luke Horton, whose signature work celebrates all things Yorkshire. He brings his creative flair to this exciting project, which marks 35 years of Meadowhall being at the heart of the Sheffield community – highlighting a wide range of local charities, organisations, and initiatives that have taken place since the centre first opened its doors in 1990.

Speaking on his nomination, John Burkhill said: “I’m absolutely delighted – it’s a real honour to be chosen. To be featured in a mural that celebrates the people of this great city is truly special. I hope it brings a smile to people’s faces and reminds everyone what Sheffield spirit is all about.”

The mural builds on Meadowhall’s longstanding commitment to celebrating the people of Sheffield and everything that makes the city unique. Featuring some of Sheffield’s most iconic landmarks and cultural monuments, the artwork will form a vibrant tribute to the spirit of the city – with more anniversary celebrations still to come.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “John Burkhill is a true local legend, and we’re thrilled that the people of Sheffield chose him as the face of our anniversary mural. His story has touched countless lives, and it’s only fitting that we honour him in a way that thousands of visitors will see every day. This is what our 35th year is all about – celebrating Sheffield, its people, and the community that makes this city so special.”

The mural will be unveiled at Meadowhall later this year, providing a lasting tribute to the city and its unsung heroes for all visitors to enjoy.