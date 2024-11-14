Meadowhall launches biggest ever £4k Christmas giveaway

Meadowhall has launched its biggest ever festive giveaway, offering two lucky shoppers the chance to each win a £2,000 gift card to spend at the centre.

The initiative is part of its mission to make this holiday season even more magical, with a host of festive enlivenment throughout coming months, topped off by the winners getting a helping hand to make their Christmas wishes come true.

Customers can enter by visiting the Meadowhall Instagram or Facebook pages before Monday 25th November.

The gift card giveaway comes as the centre unveils this year’s limited-edition festive charity gift card, which has been designed in partnership with local artist, Lauren Radley, whose artworks are sold in Meadowhall’s Curated Makers store.

Meadowhall Christmas gift card

The design was inspired by Lauren’s previous work featuring snow globes and sees the centre’s iconic dome nestled inside a globe alongside the centre’s much-loved symphony tree and Santa Claus himself.

The limited-edition gift card wallets cost an additional £1 with 100% of this donation going straight to Meadowhall’s charity partner, Eden Dora, which offers support for children, young people and families affected by Encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and Acquired Brain Injury.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: "The holiday season is a time for giving, and this is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has supported us throughout the year.

“We hope our exciting festive giveaway will help give our two winners the best Christmas ever, and we’re looking forward to bringing some festive cheer to all our shoppers with a host of Christmas activity right up until the big day.”

The limited-edition festive gift cards are the perfect present for someone special who is hard to buy for and can be used in the majority of the centre’s stores and restaurants. They can be purchased online or in centre from the customer service desks, Customer Service and Collection store and any of the self-service kiosks.

For more information on how to enter the competition and T&Cs, please visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/competition/win-a-very-special-christmas-on-us