Meet Mavis Holland: The woman who helped build Britain’s motorways and paint its beauty

At 93 years young, Mavis Holland, a resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home in Stanley, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, continues to captivate everyone around her with her incredible life story, creative talent, and sparkling sense of humour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mavis is not only a gifted artist but also played a key role in one of Britain’s greatest post-war engineering feats: the construction of the UK’s motorway network.

Her journey began in childhood, sketching alongside her father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mavis Holland, resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home, commented:

Mavis Holland, a resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home’s artwork of Chantry Bridge Chapel

“I used to copy my dad’s drawings. That’s when he realised, I was quite good at it!”

That early spark of creativity would later lead her into an unexpected path, the heart of civil engineering during the 1950s and 60s.

At just 16, Mavis joined the workforce as a tracer, drafting technical drawings and layouts for major infrastructure projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I worked on the M1 and the E Motorway,” Mavis says with pride. “Every section needed different plans, and that’s what I did for over 10 years.” Her technical artistry helped shape the backbone of Britain’s growing transport network, and along the way, she made fond memories. “A workman used to take off his cap and bow every morning, we had such a laugh!” she chuckles.

Mavis Holland, a resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home’s artwork of fox

Following her time in engineering, Mavis worked for the Yorkshire Electricity Board (YEB). With characteristic wit, she reflects: “The boss wasn’t very nice, he used to time our toilet breaks!”

Despite the changes in her career, one constant has remained: her love of painting. Mavis has produced countless beautiful works of art, some of which now adorn the walls of HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home. One of her proudest creations is a painting of Chantry Bridge Chapel, the first piece that ignited her lifelong passion. “That’s where my love for painting truly began,” she says.

Even as her eyesight has become more challenging, Mavis continues to paint and make cards, delighting fellow residents and colleagues with her creativity. “I must say, they are amazing,” she beams with a cheeky smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mavis remains a beloved and inspirational figure at Hepworth House. Her story is a powerful reminder that passion, perseverance, and a great sense of humour can leave a lasting legacy, whether on canvas or concrete.

Mavis Holland, a resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home’s artwork of flowers

Ellie Linskill, HC-One Hepworth House Care Home’s Activities Coordinator, commented:

“Mavis is truly one of a kind, her life story is nothing short of inspirational. From helping to build the country’s motorway network to creating beautiful works of art, she brings so much wisdom, creativity and joy to our home. We are incredibly proud to have her as part of our Hepworth House family, and it’s a privilege to support her as she continues doing what she loves.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Hepworth House and upcoming events, please contact the team on 01924 973 699, or email [email protected] or visit Hepworth House - Care Home in Wakefield, West Yorkshire | HC One.

Mavis Holland, a resident at HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home with her artwork