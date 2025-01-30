Meet Peter, the first guide dog puppy to arrive in Yorkshire in 2025

Labrador puppy Peter is the first guide dog puppy to arrive in Yorkshire in 2025.

Peter is just eight-weeks old and will now live with his puppy raisers in Cowling near Keighley for around 14 months.

Peter was born to Mum Hope and Dad Luka at the start of December. He left the Guide Dogs’ National Centre in Leamington Spa this week, along with his nine littermates who have gone to homes in other parts of the country.

Peter will now live with his puppy raisers Janice and her family, and will begin to learn everything he needs to know to take on the important role as a guide dog. All being well, Peter will then go on to train at a local Guide Dogs centre before qualifying as a working guide dog at around two years of age. Another possibility for Peter could also include being a guide dog Dad, bringing the next generation of guide dogs into the world.

Janice with guide dog puppy Peter

Janice, who is a first-time puppy raiser volunteer for Guide Dogs said: “We’ve had older dogs as pets before and we thought this would be a great way to experience and learn caring for a young puppy.

“We also have a personal connection as a family to someone who has had guide dogs, and we’ve seen firsthand the incredible impact that a guide dog can have on someone with sight loss on their independence.

“It’s going to be amazing to be part of that journey for someone and we can’t wait to get to know Peter over the next few weeks and months as he prepares to change someone’s life.”

Puppy raisers provide a vital foundation for the puppy’s future role as a guide dog through training, socialisation and the introduction of new environments and experiences.

Peter exploring his new home

Fiona Barrow, Puppy Development Advisor covering Yorkshire, said: “Being a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“Looking after one of our pups is a big commitment, and takes kindness and patience, but we provide all the support and training you need, so you feel well equipped for the role.

“As a charity, we also pay for the essential costs involved too, including food and vet bills.

Peter enjoying cuddles with his new family

“If you’re interested in becoming a Puppy Raiser in Yorkshire and supporting us this year, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Black labrador guide dog puppy Peter

Volunteers must be aged over 18, have suitable housing and can access training online and an email address. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.