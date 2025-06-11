Meltham care home celebrates 90-year friendship between resident Barbara and her beloved bear, Dinky

There’s a very special celebration taking place at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home in Meltham, West Yorkshire, as resident Barbara marks not only her 93rd birthday on June 18, but also an incredible 90-year bond with her cherished childhood companion – a teddy bear named Dinky.

Dinky was a gift to Barbara when she was just two-and-a-half years old, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. Through childhood joys and the turbulence of wartime Britain, Dinky remained a source of comfort and love.

One particularly vivid memory Barbara shares is of sheltering with Dinky in the air raid shelter at the bottom of her garden during the incendiary bombings of 1939. Dinky, small but significant, brought immense reassurance during those uncertain nights.

More than just a cuddly friend, Dinky is also steeped in history. His outfit – carefully handmade by Barbara’s mother – was crafted in honour of King George V’s funeral. The white vest he wears was once Barbara’s daughter’s very first vest, a touching symbol of love passed down through generations.

Today, Dinky still lives with Barbara, taking pride of place at the foot of her bed, faithfully guarding the light switch.

Barbara, resident at HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home said: “He’s been with me through everything. He holds a very special place in my heart.”

Claire Wilson, Lifestyle Manager at Greenacres Care Home, loves listening to Barbara’s stories of her adventures with Dinky and their remarkable tale of lifelong companionship.

