Meltham care home invites local community to join “Acres Shakers Mini Festival” during Care Home Open Week
As part of HC-One’s “The Big Summer Weekender” theme, the care home will be transformed with nostalgic British summer decorations to welcome residents, colleagues, friends, families, and visitors for an afternoon of joy and celebration.
The Acres Shakers Mini Festival will feature live music and entertainment by local performer Mason, glitter art, garden games, a BBQ, a raffle, and plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. Guests will also have the opportunity to take tours of the home and meet the team behind Greenacres’ warm and welcoming environment.
Care Home Open Week is a national initiative hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their communities, showcase the fantastic care being provided, and offer insight into careers in care and opportunities for volunteering.
HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home’s Front of House Manager, Sarah Whitehead, shared their excitement about the event:
“Bringing the community together is at the heart of everything we do at Greenacres. We’re thrilled to invite everyone to our Acres Shakers Mini Festival – it’s a chance for us to celebrate summer, share the warmth of our home, and showcase the care, joy, and opportunities that exist here. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and welcome new ones!”
Throughout the week, Greenacres will also host additional themed activities that bring residents and community members together, celebrating cherished summer memories and creating new ones in the heart of Meltham.
For enquiries about Greenacres Care Home or to attend the Care Home Open Week event, please contact 01484 855390 or email [email protected]
For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.