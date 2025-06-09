Meltham care home invites local community to join “Acres Shakers Mini Festival” during Care Home Open Week

Greenacres Care Home, run by HC-One and located in Meltham, Holmfirth, is excited to open its doors to the local community for this year’s Care Home Open Week, taking place from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025. The highlight of the week will be the “Acres Shakers Mini Festival” on Friday 20th June from 2pm to 4.30pm – a fun-filled celebration of music, summer, and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of HC-One’s “The Big Summer Weekender” theme, the care home will be transformed with nostalgic British summer decorations to welcome residents, colleagues, friends, families, and visitors for an afternoon of joy and celebration.

The Acres Shakers Mini Festival will feature live music and entertainment by local performer Mason, glitter art, garden games, a BBQ, a raffle, and plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. Guests will also have the opportunity to take tours of the home and meet the team behind Greenacres’ warm and welcoming environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Care Home Open Week is a national initiative hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their communities, showcase the fantastic care being provided, and offer insight into careers in care and opportunities for volunteering.

Resident and care home colleague taking a walk outside HC-One care home

HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home’s Front of House Manager, Sarah Whitehead, shared their excitement about the event:

“Bringing the community together is at the heart of everything we do at Greenacres. We’re thrilled to invite everyone to our Acres Shakers Mini Festival – it’s a chance for us to celebrate summer, share the warmth of our home, and showcase the care, joy, and opportunities that exist here. We can’t wait to see familiar faces and welcome new ones!”

Throughout the week, Greenacres will also host additional themed activities that bring residents and community members together, celebrating cherished summer memories and creating new ones in the heart of Meltham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For enquiries about Greenacres Care Home or to attend the Care Home Open Week event, please contact 01484 855390 or email [email protected]