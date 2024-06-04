Meltham Care Home raise over £600 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Residents and staff members from Greenacres care home in Meltham raised £649 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after the aircraft saved the life of one staff member’s son when he was involved in a car crash in 2023.

Residents and staff members from Greenacres care home in Meltham raised £649 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after the aircraft saved the life of one staff member’s son when he was involved in a car crash in 2023.

To show their gratitude and support, Greenacres made the Yorkshire Air Ambulance their ‘charity of the year’ and started their fundraising with a triathlon challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a treadmill and a stationary bike set up in the home’s foyer and a local swimming pool close by, staff, residents, and community members clocked around 300 miles between them.

Greenacres present the cheque to Stephanie Maynard

93-year-old resident, Sylvia Bullas, said ‘I did some cycling, and it was great seeing everyone together. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an important charity, and they rely on people like us fundraising to keep them in the air.’

Stephanie Maynard, the West Yorkshire Community Fundraiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, visited Greenacres where the home presented a cheque. Stephanie expressed her gratitude on behalf of the charity, thanking the entire home for their efforts.

Sarah Tomczynski, the Home Manager at Greenacres, said, ‘The triathlon created a wonderful buzz throughout the home; seeing so many people come together to support this worthy charity was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Not only did our triathlon raise a brilliant amount for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, but it also benefited our physical health which is a bonus! We’re looking forward to our next fundraiser, so keep your eyes peeled on our Facebook page.’

You can see Greenacres’ Facebook page, as well as all upcoming events and updates, here.

For more information call 01484 855 390, email [email protected] or visit idealcarehomes.co.uk.