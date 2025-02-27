Meltham care home raises funds for Kirkwood Hospice amidst financial crisis

In total, Greenacres Care Home raised £466.75 from the coffee morning which all goes to the Kirkwood Hospice

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Greenacres, in Meltham, Holmfirth, hosted a coffee morning at Meltham Parish Church Hall to raise over £450 for The Kirkwood Hospice.

On Saturday 22nd February, Greenacres colleagues and residents hosted a coffee morning at Meltham Parish Church Hall to raise much needed funds for The Kirkwood Hospice, which is facing their worst financial crisis in the last 40 years.

Every penny will help to secure the future of the hospice. The Greenacres team rallied round and produced an array of beautiful buns and cakes that were sold at the coffee morning along with a tombola and a raffle.

Sweet treats on offer during the coffee morning

The Greenacres care team were joined by a representative of The Kirkwood Hospice, who also lent a hand to washing up on the day. In total, Greenacres Care Home raised £466.75 from the coffee morning which all goes to the Kirkwood Hospice.

Sarah Tomczynski, HC-One’s Greenacres Care Home Manager, said:

“We have chosen the Kirkwood this year as our charity for 2025, not only for the support they give to those with life limiting illness but the support they give our home in amazing end of life care.

“This is because of the support they have given one of our colleagues in her time of needs and because we are part of their end-of-life chartered programme.”

Greenacres colleagues at the coffee morning at Meltham Parish Church Hall

Altaf Hussain, The Kirkwood Hospice Fundraising Manager, stated:

"We are incredibly grateful to Greenacres Care Home for their generosity and support of The Kirkwood. It’s heartwarming to see how our community comes together to ensure that anyone affected by a life-limiting illness receives the care and support they need.

“The dedication and kindness shown by the residents, staff, and families at Greenacres Care Home truly make a difference. Their fundraising efforts help us continue to provide specialist care, support families, and reach more people in need across our communities.

“It’s inspiring to see how our shared values and objectives align in making a real impact on people’s lives. Once again, a heartfelt thanks to everyone involved. We would love to continue working together in the future to support those who rely on our care."

For more information about Greenacres Care Home and its community initiatives, please visit Greenacres - Care Home in, Meltham, Huddersfield | HC One or contact 01484 855 390/email [email protected].