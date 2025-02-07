Meltham care home sponsors bench at Robert Ashton Park

Greenacres Care Home is proud to announce its sponsorship of a bench at the beautiful Robert Ashton Park in Meltham, situated just next door to the care home.

The park, renowned for its peaceful atmosphere, scenic pond, picturesque gardens by Meltham Hall, and fantastic new children’s play area, has long been a cherished part of the community.

Meltham Town Council invited Greenacres to sponsor the bench, and the care home was delighted to accept. The bench holds significance for both residents and staff, providing a tranquil spot to reflect, relax, and take in the beauty of the surrounding nature.

On a sunny winter’s day, residents of Greenacres took a trip to the park for the grand unveiling of the commemorative plaque on the new bench, which reads ‘With love from all at Greenacres Care Home. In youth we learn, in old age, we understand.’

Raymond Mills, Kenneth Witwam and Jackie Gledhill.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to sponsor a bench in such a lovely park that means so much to our residents and the local community," said Sarah Tomczynski, Home Manager at Greenacres. “We're excited for our residents to continue enjoying this spot for many years to come."

The sponsorship of the bench highlights Greenacres' commitment to fostering strong ties with the local community, as well as providing opportunities for its residents to connect with the surrounding environment.

For more information about Greenacres Care Home and its community initiatives, please contact 01484 855 390 or email [email protected].

