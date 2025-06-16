Men’s breakfast club to launch at Wetherby charity café in bid to combat loneliness

A well-loved Boston Spa community café has launched a new initiative for men who might benefit from some company, marking its position as a café for all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every Friday, the WiSE Owl Café at Boston Spa Village Hall will host breakfast for men who feel lonely or isolated, giving them the opportunity to chat with others in similar circumstances over a bacon bap and pot of tea.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) originally set up its WiSE Owl Café as a social hub for older residents- but the facility has since developed into a thriving café offering a safe space to meet for people of all ages four days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma, manager at the WiSE Owl Café, said: “Our café is a social lifeline which incorporates our mission – to reduce isolation and loneliness in the community.

Emma English

“People think our café is for older people and whilst we welcome this audience, we welcome many more age groups. In one day last week we saw two friends having brunch with the best behaved dog, a baby crawling on the floor while mum has a cup of tea –and a group of gents meeting for the first time to just have a chat and enjoy breakfast because they sometimes have to eat alone.

“I mentioned it to some of the men who come in alone and suggested they came to our first meeting. And some of them did and it was brilliant. Watching them chat and share stories was just lovely and what we’re all about.”

If you know a gent who might benefit from some company and a decent breakfast on a Friday morning the WiSE Owl Café would love to see them. From 10am every Friday we are encouraging men who find themselves alone to come and share our space here and meet people in the same position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, at least 10,000 people visited the WiSE Owl Café. The WiSE Owl café opens on Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm, and on Fridays from 10am to 3pm.