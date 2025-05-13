Menston retirement community hosts VIP visit from Anna Dixon MP

Last week Adlington Retirement Living hosted a VIP visit to its retirement community on Bradford Road in Menston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Dixon, Member of Parliament for Shipley, met with homeowners at The Spindles to discuss local topics, and was joined by James Lloyd, Director of Policy & Communications at ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators), the main body representing the Integrated Retirement Community sector in the UK.

The group received a tour of the community, including a range of show apartments, and discussed the difference that integrated retirement communities make in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Lloyd said: “Key features of an Integrated Retirement Community, such as The Spindles, include homeowners having their own front door, but with 24/7 on-site support and extensive shared facilities like lounges, restaurants, hair salons and activity studios.

Anna Dixon MP meets homeowners at The Spindles, Adlington Retirement Living's community in Menston

“They can provide a perfect balance between meeting the needs of an ageing population whilst ensuring that its independence is retained providing more options for housing and care in older age and alleviating the pressures on other care settings.

“ARCO’s vision for the future is for 250,000 people to live in IRCs by 2030, which would result in far more people living happier and more fulfilling lives in their retirement, and we estimate would also result in £5.6bn in savings for the NHS and social care.”

Anna Dixon MP said: “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting a group of homeowners at The Spindles and hearing how happy they are in their new retirement community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Particularly as the co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Housing and Care for Older People, it’s wonderful to see the breadth of opportunities available to support the elderly population in our local area, and to help them to remain as independent as possible.”

James Lloyd, Alexandra Johnson, Anna Dixon MP and Jane Alexander

Alexandra Johnson, Sales & Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “Our retirement communities are thoughtfully designed to empower older adults to enjoy a long, happy and healthy life in a safe and secure environment. With vibrant communal spaces, a wide range of activities, and beautifully maintained private gardens, we offer more than just a place to live, we offer a place to flourish.

“While we’re proud of our award-winning facilities, what truly sets us apart is the sense of community. It’s not just about the bricks and mortar; it’s about building meaningful friendships, fostering connections with like-minded neighbours, and creating a genuine sense of belonging.

“Choosing to move to an integrated retirement community means our homeowners can maintain their independence with the peace of mind that support is always close by. Free from the burden of home maintenance, they have more time to focus on what matters most – enjoying life and doing what they love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spindles, offers a selection of 72 age-exclusive one, two and three-bedroomed apartments. Communal facilities include a homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, on-site restaurant, cinema room, hair salon, therapy room, and activities studio, all of which can be used by homeowners as an extension of their own private apartment.

Margaret and Keith, who moved to The Spindles in November 2023, said: “We think it's fantastic. We don't ‘like’ living here. We love it. It's like an extended family. It really is a community.

“It's amazing how popular we've become with friends visiting since we moved here. They come and have lunch with us in the restaurant. Once they’ve sampled the meals, they want to come again. We’re entertaining more than we ever did when we lived in our bungalow.

“You can mix with others or keep to yourself - it's entirely up to you. It's just lovely that way. I'll be going to the quiz this afternoon, which runs every fortnight. We've also started a little walking group. Yesterday there were about 10 of us, and we all had coffee after our walk. The atmosphere was brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee lounge also houses a beautiful bar so homeowners can enjoy a glass of wine or beer with friends in the evening, and there’s a guest suite, with en-suite, for visiting friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

The 24-hour on-site support team provide added peace of mind and, if needed, optional personal care packages are available. In addition to this, there is a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.

All apartments include quality, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Many feature en-suite shower rooms as well as separate bathrooms, and most have a private patio area or walk-out balconies overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens.