Michaela Celebrates 20 Years Supporting People at Castleford Care Home

Fairburn Mews care home, part of Exemplar Health Care, is celebrating a remarkable milestone as Michaela, a valued colleague, marks her 20th anniversary with the organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michaela's career at Exemplar Health Care began when she saw Fairburn Mews being built across the road from where she worked.

Eager to be a part of something new, Michaela joined the team as a Health Care Assistant and played an instrumental role in preparing the home for its first residents. She explained:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to be involved in something that would make a difference. I saw an opportunity at Fairburn Mews, and I took it.”

Michaela and her award

Today, the care home supports twenty adults living with complex needs arising from neurological conditions such as Huntington’s disease.

Michaela’s decision to work in care was inspired by a lifelong passion for helping others:

"From a young age, I’ve always looked after people, including my dad, and those experiences inspired me to get into care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always been interested in mental health, and before I started working here, I thought care homes were just for older people. But at Fairburn Mews, we support people of all ages, and it’s not at all like what most people think care homes are like.

“I’m really passionate about working in care and helping people live their best lives. It’s amazing to be able to support them in reaching their goals and continuing to do the things they enjoy."

The most rewarding part of Michaela’s work is knowing that she can make a real difference every day.

Michaela has experienced many unforgettable moments during her time at Fairburn Mews, and one of the most memorable was taking a resident on a special trip to see an Elvis impersonator in Sheffield. She recalled fondly:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We got taken to the front of the audience and were even given Elvis’s silk scarf! Seeing the look on everyone’s face was priceless. It’s moments like those that make this job so rewarding.”

Of course, the job comes with its challenges, but Michaela reflected on how important it’s been to have such a supportive team around her:

“No two days are the same and there are always going to be more difficult days. But as a team, we support each other. If there’s ever a problem, we all come together and pick each other’s brains to solve it. Everyone is great at contributing, and that’s how we make it work.”

Reflecting on reaching her 20-year milestone, Michaela expressed her gratitude:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so glad I’ve stayed at Fairburn Mews all these years. I’m proud to be doing this, and I love it when others enjoy the work as much as I do.”

In celebration of Michaela’s two decades of service, the team at Fairburn Mews hosted a special party where Michaela was presented with her Long Service Award. She also shared some advice for anyone considering a career in care: