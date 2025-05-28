Michaela Celebrates 20 Years Supporting People at Castleford Care Home
Michaela's career at Exemplar Health Care began when she saw Fairburn Mews being built across the road from where she worked.
Eager to be a part of something new, Michaela joined the team as a Health Care Assistant and played an instrumental role in preparing the home for its first residents. She explained:
“I wanted to be involved in something that would make a difference. I saw an opportunity at Fairburn Mews, and I took it.”
Today, the care home supports twenty adults living with complex needs arising from neurological conditions such as Huntington’s disease.
Michaela’s decision to work in care was inspired by a lifelong passion for helping others:
"From a young age, I’ve always looked after people, including my dad, and those experiences inspired me to get into care.
“I’ve always been interested in mental health, and before I started working here, I thought care homes were just for older people. But at Fairburn Mews, we support people of all ages, and it’s not at all like what most people think care homes are like.
“I’m really passionate about working in care and helping people live their best lives. It’s amazing to be able to support them in reaching their goals and continuing to do the things they enjoy."
The most rewarding part of Michaela’s work is knowing that she can make a real difference every day.
Michaela has experienced many unforgettable moments during her time at Fairburn Mews, and one of the most memorable was taking a resident on a special trip to see an Elvis impersonator in Sheffield. She recalled fondly:
“We got taken to the front of the audience and were even given Elvis’s silk scarf! Seeing the look on everyone’s face was priceless. It’s moments like those that make this job so rewarding.”
Of course, the job comes with its challenges, but Michaela reflected on how important it’s been to have such a supportive team around her:
“No two days are the same and there are always going to be more difficult days. But as a team, we support each other. If there’s ever a problem, we all come together and pick each other’s brains to solve it. Everyone is great at contributing, and that’s how we make it work.”
Reflecting on reaching her 20-year milestone, Michaela expressed her gratitude:
“I’m so glad I’ve stayed at Fairburn Mews all these years. I’m proud to be doing this, and I love it when others enjoy the work as much as I do.”
In celebration of Michaela’s two decades of service, the team at Fairburn Mews hosted a special party where Michaela was presented with her Long Service Award. She also shared some advice for anyone considering a career in care:
“It’s incredibly rewarding, and I encourage anyone getting started to stick with it. It can be challenging in your first few weeks, but keep an open mind, take advantage of every opportunity, and you’ll soon enjoy it - it’s all part of the journey.”