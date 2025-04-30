Middlesbrough athlete driving social impact as recipient of Allwyn ChangeMakers grant

A Middlesbrough athlete will be making a big difference to his local community thanks to Allwyn’s ChangeMakers initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Kilty, who will be driving social impact in Middlesbrough after receiving funding from the new operator of The National Lottery, said: “I am so proud to announce that I will be part of the ChangeMakers initiative.

“This will help me deliver world class coaching & opportunities to youngsters from all backgrounds, who may not be able to afford transport, coaching, competition & kit to participate in athletics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support from Allwyn & UK sport, will open the door to youngsters even from the most deprived parts of my community into the world of world class athletics coaching.

Tess Howard is one of 15 athletes who will receive funding as Allwyn announced the recipients of the ChangeMaker fund.

“We will provide them the opportunity to work with international athletes, at top facilities & work with the newest and most initiative athletics technology.

“I want to use this financial support to give youngsters in my community to have a fair opportunity to to start the sport of athletics, straight in to a world class set up with no cost included.

“I believe this support will be huge for my community & the kick start to something great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilty will be using his fund to ‘scale up’ the ‘Sprint to Success’ project, which was founded to increase elite track and field coaching and mentorship for children.

He will join fifteen current and former National Lottery funded athletes to receive grants of up to £10,000 to support their activity across a range of causes from the improvement of health and wellbeing, supporting equality, diversity, and inclusion to driving environmental sustainability.

ChangeMakers is a partnership between Allwyn, UK Sport, Team GB and ParalympicsGB launched in 2024 as part of Allwyn’s commitment to having a positive social impact which sees the National Lottery operator commit £1M annually to its Social Value Fund.

The grants are the next step in the ChangeMaker initiative which is made of three elements to enable and empower athletes to deliver social impact for the causes and communities which are important to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firstly, after the Paris Olympics and Paralympics more than 130 athletes committed to go back into communities across the country to support grassroots projects they are passionate about.

The second element – enables athletes to apply for grants to support their personal projects – with the successful recipients being launched today with the third strand being a special Changemaker ‘Powered By Purpose’ cohort.

This is a UK Sport programme which provides athletes with the skills, knowledge and confidence to turn success on the field of play into long-term positive impact for communities.

Andria Vidler, CEO of National Lottery Operator, Allwyn, added: “The ChangeMaker grants from Allwyn’s Social Value Fund will enable these inspiring athletes to make a real difference to the causes and communities which matter most to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their passion extends beyond sport and I am proud that through Allwyn’s commitment to having a positive social impact, we can support to them to take the next step.

“These grants represent our belief that athletes can be powerful catalysts for change both on and off the field of play.”

Sally Munday, CEO of UK Sport, said: “The National Lottery continues to be the biggest champion of sport at all levels in the UK, and it’s wonderful to see Allwyn, as operator of The National Lottery, enabling our athletes to go even further and use their voice and platforms to power positive change for people, communities and the planet.​”

The grants are split into two types; a ‘Try It’ fund which helps athletes who have a social impact idea and want to test its viability and impact, and a ‘Scale It’ fund, to support athletes who have a pre-existing social impact initiative that requires more support to take it the next level.