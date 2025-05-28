Middlesbrough named third in UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes, according to new study

Empty homes are becoming an increasingly visible issue in towns and cities across the UK. Whether they’re left unoccupied due to inheritance delays, investment speculation, or disrepair, these properties can become a blight on neighbourhoods and a wasted resource amid the housing crisis. But have you ever wondered which areas in the UK have the highest number of vacant homes?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study, conducted by real estate experts at Five Star Cash Offer, who specialise in buying properties directly from homeowners looking to sell quickly, analysed housing data from 200 areas across the UK. They used government figures to determine which areas had the highest share of vacant homes in relation to the total housing stock.

To get the full picture, the researchers looked at the number of empty residential properties in each area and compared this to the total number of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough, with a vacancy rate of 4.61%, ranks third and has 3,030 empty homes from a total of 65,749. The town has long struggled with the aftermath of deindustrialisation, and this is often reflected in its housing market.

Middlesbrough named third in UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes

With fewer jobs and a shifting population, the demand for housing has not always kept pace with availability. Vacant homes, especially in post-industrial towns like Middlesbrough, can signal deep-rooted economic issues and the need for investment in both infrastructure and housing regeneration.

Kingston upon Thames ranks 1st with 3,303 vacant homes out of 70,527, or a 4.68% vacancy rate. Liverpool is 2nd, with 10,779 out of 232,952 homes standing empty, which equals 4.63%. Torbay takes 4th place, with 3,135 out of 70,082 homes unoccupied, a 4.47% vacancy rate.

Bolsover is 5th on the list, with 1,693 empty properties from 38,636 homes, equalling 4.38%. Blackpool follows in 6th, with 3,198 vacant homes from 73,328, or 4.36%. Hartlepool ranks 7th, with 1,932 vacant out of 45,764 homes, giving a 4.22% rate. Portsmouth is 8th, with 3,702 out of 91,534 homes empty, or 4.04%. Burnley comes in 9th with 1,724 vacant out of 42,788, or 4.03%, and Preston rounds out the top 10 list with 2,721 vacant from 67,655, a 4.02% rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, Havant, Westminster, Wyre, Lewisham, Crawley, Solihull, Test Valley, Gravesham, Chichester, and Bexley reported the lowest vacancy rates in the country. All ten areas had fewer than two per cent of homes standing empty, suggesting stronger housing demand, more efficient usage, or perhaps better local housing policies in play.

Elsewhere, major cities performed variably in the rankings. Brighton and Hove placed 12th overall, indicating higher vacancy pressures than most would expect. County Durham came in at 24th, Oxford at 31st, Leeds at 33rd, and Nottingham at 40th. Meanwhile, Sheffield landed at 68th, Birmingham at 73rd, Bristol at 145th, and Manchester much further down the table at 179th.

List of top 10 areas with the most vacant homes in the study: