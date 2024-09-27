Mike prepares for 30 marathons in 30 days to raise awareness of MND - a cause close to his heart

For the vast majority of people the idea of completing just one marathon in their lifetime is challenge enough.

But Mike Humphreys from Hedon, near Hull, is preparing to push himself to the absolute limit by completing 30 marathons in 30 countries over 30 days in support of close friend, Craig Eskrett, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) aged just 36 and in memory of Carl Gibson, another close friend, who died from MND in 2017 aged 32.

Starting on October 4 in Barcelona, Spain, Mike will spend the next month travelling across much of Europe where he will cover a marathon distance in each city. He aims to raise as much money as possible for the MND Association and to support Craig’s family.

He said: “I lost my friend Carl to MND seven years ago and it was absolutely devastating for everyone who knew him. To then learn that Craig had been diagnosed with MND was heartbreaking. I knew that I had to do something.

Mike Humphreys who is setting off on his epic challenge next week

“I knew them both having played alongside them at Eddie Beadle FC, a Saturday league team. We’re all good mates and to have two friends affected by MND just broke my heart.

“I’ve taken part in a number of challenges since – marathons, an iron man, a half iron man and mountain climbs – and each time I’ve wanted to push myself further. The idea for this challenge came from a chat with a mate. It’s crazy but I can’t wait to get started.”

Mike has already had tremendous support, with two companies, NRP Engineering Services and Berkia & Whitney Ltd helping him to meet his travel costs. He will set off from Hull on Monday, September 30 bound for Rotterdam where he will then travel to Spain in a specially converted van.

The MND Association’s Regional Fundraiser – Yorkshire and Humberside, Jenn Scribbins said Mike’s superhuman effort would make a huge difference to the lives of people living with and affected by MND.

She said: “Having two close friends affected by this devastating disease is heartbreaking and the thoughts of the whole Association are with Carl and Craig’s families.

“To want to use his experience as a catalyst to raise awareness of MND is just incredible and we can’t thank Mike enough for everything he is doing to support the Association and the work we do.

“Every penny he raises will allow us to do even more to support people who are living with MND, while funding world-class research which drives us closer to the discovery of potential new treatments.

“The whole community is behind him - every step of the way.”

For regular updates on Mike’s challenge you can follow him on Instagram @mikeyhumph You can also donate by visiting: www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-mnd-and-craig-eskrett?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer