Miller Homes community fund re-opens for Yorkshire applications

A popular community fund, offered by leading housebuilder Miller Homes, is open for the second time in 2025 and is urging leaders from charities and community groups in the Yorkshire area to apply.

Originally launched in autumn 2022, several charities, groups and even schools from across the region have benefitted with £30,000 being donated to date.

“We are so pleased to have been able to help some fantastic charities and community groups which make a real difference to people in our region,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The application process is straightforward, and our team consider all applications carefully to decide how the funds can be distributed.”

Applications are now being welcomed and will close on October 15. The housebuilder is urging people to consider submitting an application to help boost community projects in the region.

Community based organisations such as sports clubs, food banks and community projects can apply for a donation ranging between £250 minimum up to a maximum of £2,000. The donation should be used to help enhance the lives of individuals and the areas in which they live.

Two of the most recent charities to benefit in the region was Zarach, who aim to alleviate bed poverty for young people, and their donation will allow them to fund further beds and bed bundles. Additionally, Wakefield Music Collective received a donation to help with the continuation of live music events in the city bringing local people and communities together.

Over the last three years, the fund recipients have been as diverse as brass bands, sports teams and community dining programmes, highlighting the wide range of applicants.

Debbie concluded; “We have a very diverse range of applications which highlights the amazing people across Yorkshire and the efforts they make to enhance our communities. We look forward to helping more through this latest application process.”

SASH - another previous recipient of the Miller Homes Yorkshire Community Fund

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund, which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.