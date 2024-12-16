Mirfield Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Hollybank Trust with reindeer giveaway
The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.
Susan Marsden nominated the Hollybank Trust for the competition saying: "Hollybank Trust provides teaching, residential care, plus a range of therapies and enrichment activities for children, young people and adults with profound and multiple disabilities.
“Some time ago I worked at Hollybank and the place is full of laughter, joy and excitement. There is always so much going on there - both at the site in Mirfield and the other locations around Kirklees. I know this prize would bring so much joy to many many people.“
Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said, “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year. We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”