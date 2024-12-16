Mirfield Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Hollybank Trust with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Mirfield Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Hollybank Trust as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Susan Marsden nominated the Hollybank Trust for the competition saying: "Hollybank Trust provides teaching, residential care, plus a range of therapies and enrichment activities for children, young people and adults with profound and multiple disabilities.

“Some time ago I worked at Hollybank and the place is full of laughter, joy and excitement. There is always so much going on there - both at the site in Mirfield and the other locations around Kirklees. I know this prize would bring so much joy to many many people.“

Representatives from the Hollybank Trust receive the reindeer from Mirfield Garden Centre