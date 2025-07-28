Miss York completes 15 Race for Life events, covering 2,000 miles for Cancer Research UK

Determined to make a difference, Marcie Reid, the reigning Miss York, has completed an incredible 15 Race for Life events across the UK, raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK. Over the course of her journey, she has covered more than 2,000 miles, combining her passion for fitness, community engagement, and charity work.

Wearing her Miss York sash with pride, Marcie has become a familiar face at Race for Life events nationwide, inspiring fellow participants and supporters with her dedication and energy. From the hills of Scotland to the streets of London, she’s crossed finish lines in all weather conditions - driven by a deep personal commitment to the cause.

“Cancer has touched so many lives, including my own community,” she said. “By taking part in these races, I want to help fund research that saves lives and offer hope to families across the UK.”

Her campaign has not only raised funds, but also awareness, using her platform as Miss York to shine a spotlight on the importance of early detection, support services, and continued research.

As she returns home after this remarkable tour, Marcie plans to continue her advocacy work and encourage others to get involved.