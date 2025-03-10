Moov Dance and Performing Arts School takes part in official world record with named artist SIGALA
Not only that but we will be breaking an official world record for the most backing dancers for an artist!
Sigala is one of the UK’s biggest names in dance music, delivering non-stop anthems that have dominated the charts for nearly a decade. His achievements include:
- Eight UK Top 10 Singles
- BRIT Nomination for Best Single
- Seven Global Platinum Singles
- Ten Global Gold Singles
- 7 Million UK Sales
- 22 Million Global Sales
- 5 Billion Streams
- Over 1 Billion Video Views
- 12 Top 10 Airplay Hits
His catalogue of feel-good dance anthems includes:
- "Came Here for Love" feat. Ella Eyre
- "Sweet Lovin’" feat. Bryn Christopher
- "Lullaby" feat. Paloma Faith
- "Just Got Paid" with Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor & French Montana
- "Lasting Lover" with James Arthur
- "Stay the Night" feat. Talia Mar
Sigala has also collaborated with global icons such as Ellie Goulding, David Guetta, Rita Ora, and Paloma Faith, to name just a few.
This remarkable event will feature 2,500 young dancers and singers performing for an audience of over 12,000 fans in Greater Manchester.
As a school we are very excited to have this opportunity for the students thanks to Pro Excel.