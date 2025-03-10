Moov Dance and Performing Arts School takes part in official world record with named artist SIGALA

Our students at Moov Performing Arts School based in Haworth, West Yorkshire, will be performing live on stage alongside musician SIGALA as part of the largest performing arts enrichment project in the world.

Not only that but we will be breaking an official world record for the most backing dancers for an artist!

Sigala is one of the UK’s biggest names in dance music, delivering non-stop anthems that have dominated the charts for nearly a decade. His achievements include:

Eight UK Top 10 Singles

BRIT Nomination for Best Single

Seven Global Platinum Singles

Ten Global Gold Singles

7 Million UK Sales

22 Million Global Sales

5 Billion Streams

Over 1 Billion Video Views

12 Top 10 Airplay Hits

His catalogue of feel-good dance anthems includes:

"Came Here for Love" feat. Ella Eyre

"Sweet Lovin’" feat. Bryn Christopher

"Lullaby" feat. Paloma Faith

"Just Got Paid" with Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor & French Montana

"Lasting Lover" with James Arthur

"Stay the Night" feat. Talia Mar

Sigala has also collaborated with global icons such as Ellie Goulding, David Guetta, Rita Ora, and Paloma Faith, to name just a few.

This remarkable event will feature 2,500 young dancers and singers performing for an audience of over 12,000 fans in Greater Manchester.