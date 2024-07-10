More funding on offer to promote digital inclusivity in North Yorkshire

Charities and community groups in North Yorkshire have another opportunity to apply for funding to help deliver digital inclusion projects across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working alongside North Yorkshire Council and York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, Community First Yorkshire, an infrastructure support charity, has opened a second application window for its Digital Inclusion Programme.

The aim of the programme is to increase digital support in North Yorkshire, through new digital inclusion projects and offers. The programme looks to support charities and community organisations to develop sustainable digital hubs and upskill volunteers and employees to become digital champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, funding has been used to support a range of different approaches from sessions in libraries or community venues and visiting people at home who have difficulty travelling to mobile classroom facilities that can take a service out to more rural areas.

Jane Colthup, Chief Executive, Community First Yorkshire

Flexible support can be provided through one-to-one or group sessions either in-person or online. Often the new digital support is provided as a bolt-on to other services already being providing in the community.

“Since being launched earlier this year, this project has already attracted more than 20 imaginative and creative applications from organisations across North Yorkshire. It’s exciting to be offering a second opportunity for others to take part,” said Community First Yorkshire Chief Executive, Jane Colthup.

“With so many services now available online, this drive to improve digital inclusivity across North Yorkshire is especially important to help our local communities thrive. We’re looking forward to seeing another good round of applications.”

Funding is limited so applicants are encouraged to submit their applications by July 26.