More than 400 walkers raise more than £18,000 from annual Wharfedale Pub Walk

More than 400 people ‘stepped up’ for Sue Ryder with this year’s Wharfedale Pub Walk, raising £18,000 for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope - and donations are still coming in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walkers came together starting from Upper Wharfedale School and ending at Grassington, covering an incredible 10 miles. The walk’s sponsors, Bullough’s Cleaning Services, took part with a team of 17 pub trekkers.

The hundreds of hikers visited ten pubs along the route and stopped off at the hamlet of Thorpe for the halfway point, where a mini festival was held by the Wharfedale Volunteer Support Group. They organised a BBQ, provided by H Weatherhead and Sons butchers, as well as selling home baking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Next Generation’ band entertained walkers and Ilkley’s ‘Two Rocks Brewery’ handed out free cans of IPA for supporters to enjoy.

Bullough's Cleaning Services

Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder, Adam Brunskill, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s Wharfedale Pub Walk, making it our biggest and best yet. The atmosphere was incredible! I also want to thank the Upper Wharfedale Young Farmers, who stepped in at short notice to provide a bar and ensure our walkers had enough refreshment stops.

"Special mention must go to our incredible event sponsors, Bullough’s Cleaning Services, and our dedicated Wharfedale Support Group volunteers. Without them, this event wouldn’t happen, and we’re extremely grateful for their hard work. Raising over £18,000 is another huge improvement on last year, helping our specialist teams support more people when it matters most."