More than two thirds of Leeds shoppers have second thought about buying new

Figures out today show that 67 per cents of shoppers in Leeds now choose pre-loved products every month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘re-use, reduce, recycle’ generation of mindful shoppers in Leeds is becoming more cost savvy and environmentally conscious, with almost a quarter (24 per cent) choosing pre-loved every week.

The results of the new survey commissioned by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) which has 680 shops across the UK including three branches in Leeds, found four in 10 shoppers in the city now look to see if they can buy something second hand before buying it new, with more than one in three (33% ) choosing to wait for a second hand find rather than splashing out on buying an item new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, consumers surveyed shop second hand four times per month.

BHF

The cost of living (67%) and sustainability (31%) remain the primary reason for most people shopping second hand, but the hunt for dupes of more expensive high street brands is now driving 19 per cent of people to seek out pre-loved.

Furniture and homeware are top of the shopping list for 65 per cent of second-hand shoppers in Leeds, compared to 45 per cent who are most likely to buy clothes and 13 per cent searching for children's toys.

Further findings show that 4 in 10 people in the area have had to delay buying furniture they need as they could not afford it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 4,504 people surveyed by Censuswide across the UK, respondents from Leeds estimate they have at least five pieces of second-hand furniture in their house, with almost two fifths(39%) planning to buy pre-loved furniture this year.

Shopping second hand at BHF

The announcement kicks off the month of Reuse Revolution - a British Heart Foundation campaign raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating – preventing good quality items from ending up in landfill, saving consumers money and helping to fund lifesaving research.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We love that people in Leeds and across the UK are becoming more pre-loved savvy, and we’re not surprised! We know our customers love shopping in our stores, and online, and no matter what your shopping habit - whether you’re buying a lamp in Leeds, a bed in Birmingham or doing a whole home makeover in Manchester, you can visit your local British Heart Foundation shop, or browse our online stores, to pick-up some unique bargains.

This month we are asking the public to join the Reuse Revolution and shop, upcycle or donate second hand furniture, homeware, clothes and toys while helping to raise funds for life saving heart research.”