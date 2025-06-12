Morrisons donates 5,000 toys to celebrate International Day of Play
The International Day of Play, celebrated on 11th June, raises awareness of the essential role play has in every child’s development and wellbeing. In support of this, every Morrisons supermarket has donated toys and play equipment to local charities and community organisations, helping more children enjoy the benefits of play in their everyday lives.
Toys included in the donation are wooden toys, bouncy balls, outdoor game sets and dressing up accessories, with over 5,000 toys donated so far. The donations have been made possible through the Morrisons Community Champions, with colleagues working closely with local groups to ensure toys go where they are needed most.
Community spirit has always been at the heart of Morrisons which was started by its founder, William Morrison, as an egg and butter market stall for local customers.
Joseph Clark-Bland, Community Manager from Morrisons, said: “Play is such an important part of growing up, and we’re proud to support families in our community by donating toys that will bring joy to local children. The International Day of Play is a great opportunity to recognise how vital play is - and to help ensure more children can enjoy it.”
Morrisons is also working with the Right to Play Charity, a global organisation that uses the transformative power of play - playing sports, playing games - to educate and empower children affected by conflict, poverty and disease. Selected Morrisons stores will host fundraising collections between 9th and 15th June.
Gillian McMahon, Executive Director of Right To Play UK said: “We are deeply grateful for the incredible generosity of Morrisons and its customers. These vital funds will help transform the lives of vulnerable children around the world, using the power of play to unlock their potential. Through play, we’re helping millions of children stay in school, break through adversity, and build the confidence and critical skills they need to thrive.”