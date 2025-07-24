Mossdale in Bloom: Residents at Burnholme care home embrace gardening for HC-One’s annual Gardens in Bloom competition
Residents, with support from the wellbeing team, relatives, and community, have been busy planting strawberries, tomatoes, and a selection of bright bedding plants to bring their balconies and patio areas to life. The initiative has not only beautified the home but also brought residents together through meaningful outdoor activity.
Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, said: “We’ve loved seeing our residents so engaged in making Mossdale bloom this summer. From planting strawberries to planning recipes, it’s been a real team effort. The garden has become a space of joy, activity, and pride for everyone here.”
As the fruits of their labour ripen, Mossdale residents are already planning how to enjoy their produce with delicious homemade treats like strawberry jam, strawberry tarts, tomato soup, salsa, and bruschetta.
