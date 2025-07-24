Mossdale in Bloom: Residents at Burnholme care home embrace gardening for HC-One’s annual Gardens in Bloom competition

HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, is celebrating its participation in this year’s HC-One Gardens in Bloom competition by transforming its landscaped courtyard and outdoor spaces into a vibrant haven of colour, community, and home-grown produce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents, with support from the wellbeing team, relatives, and community, have been busy planting strawberries, tomatoes, and a selection of bright bedding plants to bring their balconies and patio areas to life. The initiative has not only beautified the home but also brought residents together through meaningful outdoor activity.

Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, said: “We’ve loved seeing our residents so engaged in making Mossdale bloom this summer. From planting strawberries to planning recipes, it’s been a real team effort. The garden has become a space of joy, activity, and pride for everyone here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the fruits of their labour ripen, Mossdale residents are already planning how to enjoy their produce with delicious homemade treats like strawberry jam, strawberry tarts, tomato soup, salsa, and bruschetta.

Resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home gardening

Summer is a wonderful time for people to join a care home. The warmer weather and outdoor activities provide the perfect setting for new residents to settle into a welcoming and vibrant community.