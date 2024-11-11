MotorVise Marks 10th anniversary with plans for continued growth

MotorVise, the North Yorkshire-based automotive consultancy, has celebrated its 10th anniversary by adding two major motor manufacturers to its client roster.

It also hosted a visit from former Prime Minister and Richmond and Northallerton MP, Rishi Sunak, who toured the MotorVise headquarters – commending the company as "a remarkable business that has grown to reach global markets".

Fraser Brown, founder and managing director of MotorVise, predicts that 2025 will be a record-breaking year, evidenced by a significant increase in inquiries from both OEMs and dealerships.

In response, MotorVise is expanding its 50-strong team by creating up to four additional roles to meet the expected rise in demand for its services, which range from car sales events and recruitment to industry-leading training courses.

The company, headquartered near Richmond, North Yorkshire, is on track to surpass £2m annual turnover and leads the way in enabling manufacturers and dealerships to enhance revenue, profitability and customer loyalty.

Earlier this year, MotorVise launched its industry-first Enhancing EV Mix Programme - a groundbreaking initiative aimed at boosting electric vehicle sales by more than 20% for participating dealerships by redefining the traditional showroom experience, reshaping customer perceptions and sales strategies.

One of its fastest-growing services is its Automotive Mystery Shopping programme, a service. Through telephone, online, and hidden video mystery shopping, dealerships, and OEMs gain an in-depth understanding of the customer experience, enabling targeted improvements to enhance overall satisfaction.

An experienced dealership manager, Fraser Brown founded MotorVise from his kitchen table in 2014 using funds drawn from his credit card. Today it has become an industry leader, working with 39 automotive brands across Europe, including 10 of the top 20 UK dealer groups and directly for 10 OEMs.

Meanwhile, it has expanded internationally, delivering a range of expert-led training – from North America to South East Asia - covering such areas as sales excellence, service advisor and manager training, leadership development, and innovative electric vehicle training.

Rishi Sunak MP said: “MotorVise is a remarkable success story, embodying the spirit of innovation and ambition. Over the past decade, Fraser and his team have built a business that not only supports automotive dealerships across the UK but has also expanded to make a significant international impact. It’s inspiring to see such a dynamic company grow and prosper here in Richmondshire.”

Reflecting on the 10th anniversary, Fraser Brown said: "When I started MotorVise, I never imagined we'd end up partnering with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

"Our mission has always been to equip dealerships and manufacturers with the tools and insights to drive sales and profitability. This year, we celebrated by adding two major manufacturers to our client roster, and with the increasing level of inquiries, I believe 2025 will be a record-breaking year for MotorVise.