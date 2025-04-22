Mount Vale celebrates Easter in style

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Mount Vale care home in Northallerton celebrated Easter with an Easter Egg hunt for local nursery children with a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Mount Vale enjoyed an eggs-tensive morning with Looby Lous childcare, where they engaged in an Easter egg hunt, colour therapy and Easter themed games.

General Manager, Trudi Gillespie said “At Mount Vale we love to see young ones meet our residents. It's bringing both parties so much fun. To see the smiles on everyone's faces makes our hearts melt. I am so proud to be part of a team that really does care. Mount vale is a fantastic home with staff that go above and beyond. We have the most brilliant beautiful funny residents and every day is a fun day in mount vale”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret, resident at Mount Vale said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with the children today seeing them have so much fun. It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort. I really.”

BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.