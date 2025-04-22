Mount Vale celebrates Easter in style
Residents at Mount Vale enjoyed an eggs-tensive morning with Looby Lous childcare, where they engaged in an Easter egg hunt, colour therapy and Easter themed games.
General Manager, Trudi Gillespie said “At Mount Vale we love to see young ones meet our residents. It's bringing both parties so much fun. To see the smiles on everyone's faces makes our hearts melt. I am so proud to be part of a team that really does care. Mount vale is a fantastic home with staff that go above and beyond. We have the most brilliant beautiful funny residents and every day is a fun day in mount vale”
Margaret, resident at Mount Vale said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with the children today seeing them have so much fun. It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort. I really.”
