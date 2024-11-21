MP and Deputy Lord Lieutenant help care home celebrate Veteran Friendly status
Labour MP Katie White and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Angela Monahan were welcomed to the home in Guiseley near Leeds for a day of celebration and socialising to mark the home’s achievement.
Anchor’s Primrose Court in Orchard Way had met the eight standards required to reach the necessary benchmark in an endorsement by Star and Garter of their “dedication, passion and commitment”.
The celebration day featured presentation of the Accreditation Certificate and veterans badges by Katie White MP, lunch and musical entertainment.
Home manager Joanne Lawrence said: “I am very proud of both my team and all our residents for achieving VFF status. It has involved a lot of commitment and a spirit of working together that typifies what we are all about.
“We had a fantastic day welcoming our MP and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant to our celebration and it is one we will always remember.”
Katie White MP said: “I was delighted to be invited as a guest for Primrose Court’s special day and I hugely enjoyed meeting residents and Anchor colleagues as part of the celebration.”
Deputy Lord Lieutenant Angela Monahan said: “This was a special day, not only for Anchor and the home, but for the town of Guiseley and the county of Yorkshire too. It was great to meet both the residents and their carers and we were made to feel very welcome.”
Kathryn Glass, Royal Star and Garter’s VFF Project Lead, said: “It was a great day of celebration at Primrose Court and everyone connected with the home can feel justifiably proud of their achievement.
“The application submitted by Primrose Court care home was of an exceptionally high standard and a testament to the dedication, passion, and commitment the home has for providing high-quality person-centred care for residents and colleagues alike.”
The standards homes have to meet to achieve VFF status included referencing Armed Forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation and signposting to support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.
Anchor's 33 bed Primrose Court care home is a trusted provider of residential care for people in later life and offers support for those who have residential and dementia care needs.