MP Keir Mather visits The Skills Network in Selby

The Skills Network, one of the largest online education providers in the UK, welcomed local MP Keir Mather to its head office in Selby on Friday January 17 to discuss the important role of skills development within his constituency.

Keir Mather, the MP for the Selby constituency, visited the education provider’s head office to meet with, CEO, Mark Dawe, co-owner and director, Jackie Cox, and executive chairman, Peter McCann. During the visit, Mr Mather was able to find out more about The Skills Network and its contribution to the economic prosperity of Selby and the rest of the country through its locally-based and national contracts, which aim to close the existing skills gap that affects many sectors and regions in the UK.

The Skills Network is a leading provider of high-quality flexible digital learning, delivering over 400 courses and upskilling more than 250,000 learners annually in the UK. From its base in Selby, the education provider partners with local authorities throughout the country to deliver Skills Bootcamps, funded through the Adult Skills Fund, equipping individuals with the essential skills needed to succeed in today's competitive job market and helping to close region-specific skills gaps.

Furthermore, The Skills Network is also one of the largest employers in Selby with over 200 employees and 220 assessors and tutors commissioned to support its work.

The Skills Network (L-R) Mark Dawe, MP Keir Mather, Jackie Cox and Peter McCann

Mark Dawe, CEO of The Skills Network, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Mr Mather to our head office here in Selby and to have the opportunity to share the incredible stories of some of our learners and their achievements. During his visit we were also able to discuss the unmet demand for skills development in this country.

“As one of the biggest employers in the region, we are committed to supporting Selby’s skills agenda and contributing to the growth and upskilling of the local area, as well as helping to close the existing skills gap on a national scale. We hope that this newly formed partnership with Mr Mather’s office will continue to flourish.”

The Skills Network provides a wide range of distance learning courses, from fully funded qualifications to short courses and certifications, all nationally recognised and supported with high-quality learning resources.