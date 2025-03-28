MP opens new show home at Rotherham Housing Development

John Healey MP joined Persimmon Homes and local councillors to officially open the new show home at the Brampton Vale development in Rotherham.

The visit included a tour of the site, which will deliver 311 new homes on a greenfield site allocated in Rotherham’s development plan.

A quarter of the homes—78 in total—will be affordable, with the first nine already allocated to the local authority. In addition, Persimmon is contributing over £1 million in Section 106 funding to support local services, including more than £600,000 for nearby schools, as well as funding for public transport, play areas, and sports facilities.

John Healey MP said: “This is a fantastic example of how new homes can bring real investment in our local communities.

The show home at Bramptom Vale.

“Developments like Brampton Vale help address the pressing need for more housing in Rotherham, while also providing lasting benefits for local residents, whether it’s funding for schools, enhanced public spaces, or improved local infrastructure.”

Christopher Hull, Managing Director of Persimmon West Yorkshire, said “We’re delighted to welcome John Healey MP and local councillors for the formal opening of our show home at Brampton Vale.

“There’s a great mix of homes available ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms suited to first-time buyers, up-sizers and down-sizers alike.