Mulberry Court brings the local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Mulberry Court to enjoy a special open day that was held at the home on Saturday as they started their Mother’s Day celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulberry Court hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including live entertainment by popular vocalist, Nikki Humberstone who performed a medley of toe-tapping songs which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event. Guests were also able to browse a selection of pop-up stalls hosted by local businesses to purchase those special Mother’s Day gifts.

Staff at Mulberry Court made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments and delicious home-made cakes and biscuits prepared by the home’s hospitality team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Resident remarked: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

BHC

Rachael Moss, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Mulberry Court are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”