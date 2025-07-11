Multi-marathon fundraiser completes epic wheelchair marathon in Sheffield

Andy Craddock, founder of Make Change BWCB, is taking on an epic challenge to raise funds for local charities, including Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, and inspire a new era of inclusive sport.

From 7-17 July, Birmingham-based disability sports advocate Andy will aim to complete 10 marathons in 10 cities in 10 days – all in a wheelchair.

After acquiring a disability as an adult, Andy rebuilt his life through sport. He went on to found Make Change BWCB, an inclusive sports organisation that now works across Birmingham, delivering wheelchair basketball, boccia, American football, and more to schools, colleges, and communities.

Now Andy is turning his passion into a powerful national mission – raising funds for 10 different local charities, while proving what real inclusion looks like in action.

Andy visited the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, the future home of the National Centre for Child Healthy Technology, which will be managed by Sheffield Children's.

On Thursday 10 July, Andy’s challenge saw him take on a marathon in Sheffield to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

The charity raises vital funds for Sheffield Children’s -one of only three dedicated children’s hospital trusts in the UK, which provides integrated healthcare for children and young people across the country, including community and mental health care, as well as acute and specialist services. Their work also includes care for children and young people with disabilities.

To provide the best care possible for children and families, Sheffield Children’s sees patients at various sites across the city. Andy’s Sheffield marathon route visited many of these services, highlighting the breadth of the care Sheffield Children's provides. He visited Ryegate Children’s Centre, Northern General Hospital, the Concord Sports Centre, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, the Becton Centre, and Centenary House, before finishing his challenge back at Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Hospital Staff, supporters in the community, and the team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity were there to cheer Andy on along his route.

Andy said: “When I first became disabled, I had no idea what my future looked like. But sport gave me purpose again. This challenge is about more than pushing physical limits – it’s about showing people what’s possible when barriers are removed.”

Andy’s other nine marathons are taking place in different cities across the UK, with local events, school workshops, and inclusive sports sessions planned around the route. It’s not just a challenge – it’s a campaign for change.