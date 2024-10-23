Mural unveiled in memory of Huddersfield care resident

A colourful mural has been unveiled at a supported living service in Huddersfield in honour of a former resident who “touched the lives of everyone who met him”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Smith was a resident at Gledcliffe, in Oxley Woodhouse, Huddersfield, part of the Cygnet Social Care division.

After he passed away at Christmas last year, staff and residents wanted to honour his legacy and the positive impact he had on everyone who met him by creating a memorial mural at the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kay Roderick, Deputy Manager, explained: “Paul saw the tenants and staff of Gledcliffe as his family. He’d affectionately refer to another resident as his brother.

User (UGC) Submitted

“He became a father figure to other residents and would always make sure they were happy and well looked after.”

Paul first became physically unwell in March 2023 with a suspected chest infection, though tests soon revealed he had a cyst on his right lung. After being prescribed antibiotics he appeared to be on the road to recovery. However, in November, he was diagnosed with further cysts on his brain.

He began experiencing seizures and was transferred to Leeds General Infirmary where he was admitted to ICU and put in an induced coma to allow him to recover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following brain surgery to remove the cysts, Paul’s health continued to deteriorate and he died last December.

Kay added: “Paul was an independent gentleman who could do a lot of things for himself. He would go out on his own, regularly to the market within Huddersfield and would always show off his bargains on return.

“Despite this independence he liked the fact that should he need them, staff were around and available to him for any support. Paul also enjoyed being able to sit and chat with staff and in fact nicknamed most of the female staff Betty.

“Some of Paul’s favourite activities were going to the local pub, where he would enjoy a soft drink and a game of pool or darts with his housemates. He enjoyed going to the market and listening to music, his favourite artist was Bob Marley. He was regularly found with his CD player and headphones on, sat on the sofa rocking his head to the music, appearing totally at peace and in his element.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul had been a resident at the service for more than ten years.

A mural in his honour has now been unveiled in the garden at Gledcliffe and a bench and flowers will be added to create a remembrance garden.

“Paul had completed his final wishes and all these were carried out within his funeral, from his choice of flowers, his favourite songs being played, where the reception was held, down to red gold and green balloons being released by all staff and service users as a way to send Paul to heaven,” Kay explained.

“Paul was a loved and integral part of Gledcliffe and was known to all, from him introducing himself to all visitors, his wisdoms that he regularly shared and the compassion he showed to his housemates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The memorial was decided on after the artist, Matthew Evans, had completed some similar pieces within resident bedrooms and it was thought that this would be an ideal way to capture Paul and his personality and give all at Gledcliffe a constant reminder of just how big of a presence that Paul actually was.

“The memorial will also help continue Paul’s legacy as it is evidently a talking point when seen and new staff or people who ask about it can be told the story of Paul and his impact at Gledcliffe.”