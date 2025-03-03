Muslim Aid hosts Bradford Interfaith Dinner to launch ‘Step In’ programme tackling knife crime

Muslim Aid, one of the UK’s leading international humanitarian organisations, is proud to host the Bradford Interfaith Dinner, an event that brings together diverse communities on International Women’s Day to launch the 'Step In' programme, a crucial initiative aimed at tackling knife crime in Bradford.

This significant gathering aligns with Bradford’s designation as a City of Culture, highlighting the power of unity in addressing social challenges. The event will be attended by Naz Shah MP, Dr Sofia Buncy MBE, Asma Iqbal and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

As Muslim Aid celebrates its 40th anniversary, the organisation is not only reflecting on its four decades of humanitarian service but also deepening its commitment to addressing critical issues affecting local communities in the UK. The Bradford Interfaith Dinner is a key event in a year-long programme designed to strengthen interfaith collaboration, social cohesion, and youth empowerment.

The event will feature distinguished speakers from faith communities, local government, and grassroots organisations, all coming together to promote dialogue, inclusivity, and actionable solutions. The dinner will provide a platform to discuss pressing social issues, including the rising concern of knife crime among young people in Bradford.

Bradford Interfaith Dinner to Launch ‘Step In’ Programme

At the heart of this initiative is the launch of 'Step In', a programme specifically aimed at supporting youth who have found themselves in the youth justice system. 'Step In' is designed to steer young people back towards self-worth, and self-development, and away from crime and gang culture. The programme seeks to discourage knife crime, county lines drug dealing, and postcode-related conflicts by bringing young people together in a positive environment.

Delivered in a gym setting, 'Step In' will provide participants with boxing training, counselling, career guidance, and both educational and vocational training. This holistic approach aims to inspire, build confidence, and instil self-belief, empowering young people to become positive role models in their communities.

Khalid Javid, CEO of Muslim Aid, commented: “Our 40th anniversary is more than a celebration—it’s a commitment to doing more. The Bradford Interfaith Dinner and launch of ‘Step In’is a testament to our belief that true change happens when communities come together. Tackling knife crime requires a collective effort, and we are proud to be launching this initiative in a city that embodies cultural richness and resilience.”

Since its founding in 1985 by internationally renowned singer Yusuf Islam (formerly Cat Stevens), Muslim Aid has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid, supporting millions across 70+ countries. In 2023 alone, the charity delivered 134 projects in 19 countries, investing £12.3 million to aid 4.1 million people worldwide.

Now, as part of its anniversary initiatives, the organisation is focusing on UK-based projects, ensuring that support reaches communities at home as well.