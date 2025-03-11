Muslim Aid presents awards to exceptional women at interfaith charity event in Bradford

Muslim Aid, one of the UK’s leading international humanitarian organisations, successfully hosted the Bradford Interfaith Dinner on March 8, bringing together diverse communities to launch the 'Step In' programme, a crucial initiative aimed at tackling knife crime in Bradford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which took place on International Women’s Day, was also an occasion to recognise and honour outstanding women making a difference in their communities.

As part of Muslim Aid’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, the organisation continues to deepen its commitment to addressing critical issues affecting local communities in the UK. The Bradford Interfaith Dinner marked a significant moment in a year-long programme designed to strengthen interfaith collaboration, social cohesion, and youth empowerment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening featured distinguished speakers from faith communities, local government, and grassroots organisations, all of whom came together to promote dialogue, inclusivity, and actionable solutions to pressing social issues, including the rise of knife crime among young people in Bradford.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

Central to the event was the launch of 'Step In', a programme specifically designed to support youth who have found themselves in the youth justice system. 'Step In' seeks to steer young people back towards self-worth, self-development, and away from crime and gang culture. The programme aims to discourage knife crime, county lines drug dealing, and postcode-related conflicts by engaging young people in a positive environment.

Delivered in a gym setting, 'Step In' will provide participants with boxing training, counselling, career guidance, and both educational and vocational training. This holistic approach aims to inspire, build confidence, and instil self-belief, empowering young people to become positive role models in their communities.

In recognition of International Women’s Day, Muslim Aid proudly presented awards to six exceptional women for their remarkable contributions to society:

Dignity in Action – Naz Shah MP

Muslim Aid Interfaith Dinner - Bradford

Compassion in Action – Dr Sofia Buncy MBE

Excellence in Action – Asma Iqbal

Justice in Action – Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

Service in Action – Humma Nizami

Special Recognition Award – Abigayle Andre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These awards highlight the invaluable impact these women have had in their respective fields, inspiring communities and driving change.

Khalid Javid, CEO of Muslim Aid, commented: “Our 40th anniversary is more than a celebration—it’s a commitment to doing more. The success of the Bradford Interfaith Dinner and the launch of ‘Step In’ is a testament to our belief that true change happens when communities come together. Tackling knife crime requires a collective effort, and we are proud to be leading this initiative in a city that embodies cultural richness and resilience.”

Since its founding in 1985 by internationally renowned singer Yusuf Islam (formerly Cat Stevens), Muslim Aid has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid, supporting millions across 70+ countries. In 2023 alone, the charity delivered 134 projects in 19 countries, investing £12.3 million to aid 4.1 million people worldwide. Now, as part of its anniversary initiatives, the organisation is focusing on UK-based projects, ensuring that support reaches communities at home as well.