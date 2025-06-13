My granddaughter passed away at three days old, now I’m running miles in her memory

A 68-year-old grandfather of 11 is lacing up his running shoes and hitting the roads this Sunday (15th June) to take part in the Leeds 10k in memory of his granddaughter, who passed away when she was three days old. However, this fundraising bid isn’t a solo one, it’s a family affair, as four of his grandsons will be joining him!

Mick Haigh, from Apperley Bridge in Bradford, will be hitting the streets of Leeds this weekend with grandsons Elliot Ratcliffe (20), Thomas Ratcliffe (17), Owen Davies (20) and Ryan Davies (19), to raise money for Bradford Hospitals Charity in memory of his granddaughter Alice, who died in December 2018.

Having completed the race back in 2023 as part of ‘Alice’s Army’ - a team of runners led by Alice’s parents, Cara and Lee Haigh - Mick played a vital role in raising £2,000 for the good cause. Now, two years later, Alice’s Army is back in action again, only this time it includes members of a younger generation, who will be pounding the streets to raise money to support the hospital where Alice was born and the medical team who cared for her.

Shortly after birth Alice was rushed to the neonatal unit at the Bradford Royal Infirmary, where she was cared for three days before she sadly died. All money raised by Alice’s Army will go to the hospital’s BIG Neonatal Appeal, which aims to build a home-from-home for families with babies born too early or sick who find themselves spending time on the unit.

Plans for the refurbishment and expansion of the neonatal unit include adding additional en-suite bedrooms, which will allow families to stay closer to their babies, and refurbishing living spaces and the unit’s kitchen to accommodate parents and siblings, allowing families to support each other.

What’s more, a tranquil garden area where families can reflect and relax will be created, along with an indoor play area for siblings.

Speaking about his latest fundraising challenge, Mick says: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the Leeds 10k again on Sunday, which will further build on Alice’s legacy. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to raise money for such a wonderful cause again, in a bid to help other families whose newborn babies are cared for in the neonatal unit.

“Running in memory of Alice on Father’s Day will be really special, and having my grandsons by my side as we cross the finish line in her memory will be emotional for sure - it’ll certainly be a race I won’t forget.”

Laura Riach, Charity Director at Bradford Hospitals Charity, commented "We are thrilled to hear about Mick and his grandsons running the Leeds 10k for Bradford Hospitals Charity this Sunday and for the continued support of 'Alice's Army'. It is incredibly special that they are doing this as a family and hopefully a tradition they can continue over the years. The Big NNU Appeal will allow families to be closer together during the hardest times and as a charity it is something we are incredibly proud to support”.