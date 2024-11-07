National competition on a mission to make eventing accessible for all comes to Yorkshire

British Eventing, the UK’s governing body for the equestrian sport of eventing, is calling all horse riders across Yorkshire to take part in its third annual national eventing series.

The Harry Hall One Club Anyone Can Event (ACE) Series is coming to Port Royal in York and Northallerton Equestrian Centre across eight dates, including November 24, December 29 and January 4 and has been designed to appeal to riders of all levels from the age of 10 years and upwards.

Perfect for riders beginning their eventing journey and those looking to build confidence, the ACE series involves competing over both a show jumping and cross-country styled course, within an arena environment, whilst still providing the thrill of an eventing competition.

Speaking about the competition, Liz Hopper, managing director at Harry Hall, said: “At Harry Hall, we’re dedicated to making the equestrian sport as accessible and affordable for as many people in the UK as possible.

(Credit - Majestic Photography) - Sam Grindal competing in the Junior 90cm Championship Class

“We do this through our One Club membership, which aims to provide a helping hand for horse owners and riders of all ages and abilities. This focus aligns perfectly with the values of the Harry Hall One Club ACE Championships, which is open to riders across a range of age brackets and skill levels.

“The recent championships were a brilliant success and the feedback from the participants has been that it’s a fantastic competition and environment for riders of varying ages and abilities to have a go at arena style eventing. In addition, riders who have not qualified for the championships can attend the ‘have a go’ days, so it really is an inclusive event. We’re proud to play a part in such a special event and partner with British Eventing on the series. We are very much looking forward to the qualifiers and championships for 2025.”

With four height categories starting at 70cm through to 1m, the series runs throughout the winter months - non-members can compete at all the qualifiers that take place across the country, but they will need to join as a British Eventing member (currently starting at £30 per annum) and register their horses for free if they wish to take part in the final, hosted at Aintree Equestrian Centre in the Spring.

Last year, 58-year-old Karen Tidman, a postal worker from Coventry, took part in her local qualifying event, just 12 months after falling from her 15.2 hh horse, Custard, and suffering a serious concussion and severe bruising.

(Credit - Majestic Photography) - Bea Allen & Hotshots Harry Hall One Club Junior 90cm Champion

After recovering from her injuries, Karen made the brave decision to jump back in the saddle and compete at the event, where she placed fourth in her age category on the first day.

Speaking about her fall before taking part, Karen explains: “I was still very new to eventing and riding in a formal setting, so when I came off Custard it really knocked my confidence. I was nervous to get back into riding, it took me around six months to get back to where I was prior to my fall.

“I started taking part in competitions again, and it was exactly a year on from my fall when I qualified for the Harry Hall One Club ACE Champs - that’s fate isn’t it! I want to try and inspire all the older, less confident horse riders out there.

“It’s frightening to get into eventing and people think ‘no I can’t do that’ but the enjoyment, thrill and accomplishment is worth every minute!”